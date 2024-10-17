SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $669,326,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $510.93 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.42.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

