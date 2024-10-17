ERn Financial LLC Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCAF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000.

TCAF opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

