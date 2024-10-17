Tsfg LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

