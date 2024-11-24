Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $44,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,291 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,713 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,319,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,104,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

