Cronos Market Cap Reaches $2.06 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $6.83 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00040889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

