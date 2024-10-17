JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vistra by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after acquiring an additional 363,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,564,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,632,000 after acquiring an additional 514,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
