JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Get Vistra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $135.66 on Thursday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vistra by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after acquiring an additional 363,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,564,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,632,000 after acquiring an additional 514,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.