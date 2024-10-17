The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $784.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

