Zacks Research Comments on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.