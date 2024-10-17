One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 122.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,442 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,466 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

