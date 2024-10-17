Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 439,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,819. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

