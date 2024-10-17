Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 672 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayport LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

