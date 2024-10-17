Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.99. 350,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,157. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $393.71. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

