Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 25,374 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $34,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $36.74. 381,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,479. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

