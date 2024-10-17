Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 563 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.14. 607,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,835. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

