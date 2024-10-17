iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Lifted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

