iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.