iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $321.24 and last traded at $320.57, with a volume of 26662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.66 and a 200-day moving average of $296.86. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,637,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

