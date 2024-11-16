Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yerbaé Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS YERBF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Yerbaé Brands
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yerbaé Brands
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.