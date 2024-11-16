Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yerbaé Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS YERBF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Yerbaé Brands

See Also

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

