Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Several brokerages have commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Definitive Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,053,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $9,283,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 317,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 162,432 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.