51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 5.1 %
NYSE COE opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
