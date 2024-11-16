51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE COE opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.40% of 51Talk Online Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.