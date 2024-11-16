Huntington National Bank Purchases 593 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,656,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after buying an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $269.45 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $205.49 and a 12-month high of $276.02. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

