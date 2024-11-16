Desjardins Comments on CAE’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.35.

TSE:CAE opened at C$30.67 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$22.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.46. The stock has a market cap of C$9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

