KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $22,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kenvue by 110.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after buying an additional 10,783,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

