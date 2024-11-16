Wedbush Forecasts Increased Earnings for TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2028 earnings estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TScan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $951,885.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,258.48. The trade was a 97.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,200. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,550. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

