Wedbush Forecasts Increased Earnings for TScan Therapeutics

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2024

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2028 earnings estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TScan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $951,885.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,258.48. The trade was a 97.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,200. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,550. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.