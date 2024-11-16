Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $31.50

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $683,475.82. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $135,850. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 122.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. Cohu has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

