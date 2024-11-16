Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $159.19 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $176.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.29.
