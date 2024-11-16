Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $159.19 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $176.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.29.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

