Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of AXSM FY2027 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $93.17 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,474,000 after buying an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 203,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 645.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. The trade was a 52.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

