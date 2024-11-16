Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $241,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $31.54 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

