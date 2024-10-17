Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.