Ethereum One Day Volume Reaches $16.00 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,608.97 or 0.03891711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $314.09 billion and approximately $16.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00040867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,387,363 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

