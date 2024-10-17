NEAR Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $299.16 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.96 or 0.00007355 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and approximately $299.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00041533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,215,612,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,967,546 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,215,429,846 with 1,214,878,454 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.03759761 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $566,530,614.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

