UniBot Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, UniBot has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can now be purchased for $7.57 or 0.00011223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $1.47 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 7.96166555 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,573,601.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

