ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.04. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 28,215,348 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.