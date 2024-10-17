AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in ASML by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $683.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $840.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $919.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $573.86 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $269.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

