AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,274,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,775 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $76,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,436,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $2,406,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,409.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 676,259 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 509,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 200.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639,675 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

