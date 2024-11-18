Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,870 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $34,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

