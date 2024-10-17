Provident Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,927,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 353,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

