MB Generational Wealth LLC Takes $208,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

