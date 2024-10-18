Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 93.70 ($1.22). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 94.40 ($1.23), with a volume of 1,863,060 shares.

Empiric Student Property Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £576.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,048.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

