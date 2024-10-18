Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares trading hands.
Nanotech Security Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$86.75 million and a PE ratio of -59.52.
About Nanotech Security
Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nanotech Security
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Nanotech Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanotech Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.