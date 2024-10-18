Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Raised to $150.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Integer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $130.42 on Monday. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

