Truist Financial Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $306.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $269.00 to $306.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOW. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.42.

Shares of LOW opened at $281.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

