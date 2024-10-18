Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 20,000 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,350.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$8,636.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 12,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,760.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$9,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 17,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 1,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$2,112.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:LGC opened at C$2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$130.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 11.12. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

