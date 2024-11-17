Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after buying an additional 141,385 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.70 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

