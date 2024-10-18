Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.13. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 139,401 shares changing hands.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $619.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

