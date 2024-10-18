Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 324.23 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 317.30 ($4.14). Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 320.85 ($4.19), with a volume of 150,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £330.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 366.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,727.27%.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

