32,205 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Bought by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,406,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $867,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth $819,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at about $716,000.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,334. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.