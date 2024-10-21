32,205 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Bought by Mills Wealth Advisors LLC

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,406,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $867,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth $819,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter valued at about $716,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,334. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.46.

