Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,029 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,757 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,861 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after acquiring an additional 962,055 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 174,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.