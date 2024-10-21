4,236 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Bought by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 43,386 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,072,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.64. 12,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,795. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $752.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

