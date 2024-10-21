Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,360. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.79 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.